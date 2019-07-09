Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Pdt Partners Has Lowered Yelp (YELP) Position By $1.95 Million

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 19.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. SRC’s profit would be $80.05 million giving it 13.70 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -5.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 12.99 million shares traded or 780.88% up from the average. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 13.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital: Names Ricardo Rodriguez as Chief Fincl Officer of Spirit MTA REIT; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL: NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, NAMES MICHAEL HUGHES AS CFO; 04/05/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Second Amendment to Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spir; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – DJ Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRC)

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Yelp Inc (YELP) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 57,341 shares as Yelp Inc (YELP)’s stock declined 14.38%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 190,401 shares with $6.57M value, down from 247,742 last quarter. Yelp Inc now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 748,160 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Yelp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YELP); 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Adj EBITDA $33M; 03/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION

Pdt Partners Llc increased Mimecast Ltd stake by 11,547 shares to 60,847 valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 12,413 shares and now owns 131,800 shares. Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 15,360 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc accumulated 15,404 shares. Cipher Capital Lp accumulated 64,459 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 338,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt owns 45,325 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt LP reported 8,000 shares. Stevens Cap LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Smith Thomas W owns 234,580 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 259,378 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 320,966 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 16,588 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 61,346 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 20,200 shares.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.64M for 79.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Yelp (NYSE:YELP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Yelp had 13 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $59 target in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 14. Cowen & Co maintained Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $39 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co downgraded Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) rating on Friday, May 10. B. Riley & Co has “Neutral” rating and $4200 target. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 10. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $295,521 activity. 2,000 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) shares with value of $71,680 were sold by Donaker Geoffrey L. Ramsay Alan had sold 128 shares worth $4,861.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Yelp Stock Tumbled 23% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Yelp Inc (YELP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yelp: The Pain Won’t Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yelp Introduces New Business Page Upgrades to Help Local Businesses Stand Out and Attract New Customers – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Feature: Here are the ‘best’ Cuban restaurants in South Florida (Photos) – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit Realty Frightens Bears Into Submission – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Capital Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; SM Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Is No Longer Spooky – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our shareholders. It has a 28.39 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 2,511 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company.