Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) Comparing side by side

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.33 N/A 1.67 26.48 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.55 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.46 beta means Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s volatility is 54.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, VEREIT Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.04% and an $46.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, VEREIT Inc.’s potential downside is -6.83% and its consensus target price is $9. The data provided earlier shows that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. appears more favorable than VEREIT Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 94.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has weaker performance than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors VEREIT Inc.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.