Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 2.60% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. N/A 40 25.67 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

With consensus price target of $41, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has a potential downside of -5.66%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.55 shows that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.