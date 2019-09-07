Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) Contrasting side by side

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 42 10.33 N/A 1.67 26.48 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.03 N/A 0.39 35.55

In table 1 we can see Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$46.25 is Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares and 2.4% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.68% 4.18% 7.53% 12.93% 5.93% 25.16% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -4.12% -10.68% -10.9% -13.5% -16.94% -5.16%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. has 25.16% stronger performance while Empire State Realty OP L.P. has -5.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.