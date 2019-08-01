Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Analysts See $0.82 EPS; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Increased Carnival (CCL) Stake By $620,750

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 12,415 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 307,325 shares with $15.59 million value, up from 294,910 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $33.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 6.28M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report $0.82 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 18.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. SRC’s profit would be $81.05M giving it 13.45 P/E if the $0.82 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s analysts see -4.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 799,474 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 5.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 10/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL – SPIN-OFF IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED ON/ABOUT MAY 31, 2018 AND REMAINS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CONDITIONS; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q EPS 6c; 15/05/2018 – Marathon Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Spirit Realty: 13F; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 21/03/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital: Names Ricardo Rodriguez as Chief Fincl Officer of Spirit MTA REIT; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Ca

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 298 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 250,705 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Financial Architects invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 443 shares. Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Pecaut And reported 0.18% stake. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 24 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 23,107 shares stake. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Management Lc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 330 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.18% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.58 million shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 6,776 shares to 167,145 valued at $15.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) stake by 4,580 shares and now owns 545 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26.