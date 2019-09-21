Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB)’s Financial Results Comparing With BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 22 4.76 N/A 1.08 19.85 BOK Financial Corporation 80 3.37 N/A 6.62 12.64

Table 1 demonstrates Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BOK Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is presently more expensive than BOK Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.9% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. has a 19.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.5. BOK Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $89.67 consensus price target and a 10.84% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. seems more appealing than BOK Financial Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.8% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.9% of BOK Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 13.3% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BOK Financial Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. -5.92% -4.33% -3.42% -1.65% -0.28% -5.88% BOK Financial Corporation -0.31% 9.98% -3.13% -1.66% -15.01% 14.11%

For the past year Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while BOK Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.