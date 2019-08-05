Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Reaches $21.82 After 9.00% Up Move; Adtran (ADTN)’s Sentiment Is 1.8

The stock of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 79,784 shares traded or 90.82% up from the average. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) has declined 0.28% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $300.97 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $23.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:STXB worth $27.09 million more.

Adtran Inc (ADTN) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 81 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 45 decreased and sold their holdings in Adtran Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 42.95 million shares, up from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adtran Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 34 Increased: 54 New Position: 27.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $513.47 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It has a 105.29 P/E ratio. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. for 264,512 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 329,952 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 0.83% invested in the company for 818,399 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.69% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 1.97 million shares.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,092 for 268.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 72.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.29 per share. STXB’s profit will be $6.90 million for 10.91 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $300.97 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. It has a 17.87 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S.