Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) EPS Estimated At $0.41; American Century Companies Boosted Its Brinks Co (BCO) Position

American Century Companies Inc increased Brinks Co (BCO) stake by 3.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 48,571 shares as Brinks Co (BCO)'s stock rose 14.39%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 1.30 million shares with $105.82 million value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Brinks Co now has $4.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 193,692 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. STXB’s profit would be $6.48 million giving it 12.97 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 17,622 shares traded. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) has declined 0.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) has declined 0.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $335.95 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. It has a 17.35 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S.

American Century Companies Inc decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 225,442 shares to 837,799 valued at $75.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 1.00M shares and now owns 737,115 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO)

Among 2 analysts covering Brinks Company (The) Common Stock (NYSE:BCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock has $10500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $105’s average target is 25.12% above currents $83.92 stock price. Brinks Company (The) Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold BCO shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 47.19 million shares or 3.58% less from 48.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 181,020 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 820,168 shares. Bb&T invested in 0.01% or 7,118 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 53,489 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 76,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 26,581 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 242,893 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Southernsun Asset Mgmt has invested 6.34% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Crestwood Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 129,345 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Smithfield reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 135,300 shares.