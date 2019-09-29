Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glencore PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 260 lowest target. GBX 318.13’s average target is 28.80% above currents GBX 247 stock price. Glencore PLC had 38 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Performer” on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and GBX 270 target in Friday, September 13 report. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, July 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, August 13. See Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 41.38% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. STXB’s profit would be $6.48 million giving it 13.05 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 32,120 shares traded. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) has declined 0.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company has market cap of $338.00 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 33.34 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 39.84 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.