Spirit Of America Management Upped Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Holding; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Holding By $130.27 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp analyzed 1.76 million shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)'s stock rose 22.15%. The Pershing Square Capital Management Lp holds 9.99M shares with $742.96 million value, down from 11.75M last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 5.15M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 6,800 shares as Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)'s stock rose 4.59%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 74,800 shares with $3.37M value, up from 68,000 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust Inc. now has $2.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 432,537 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M also bought $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M also bought $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47’s average target is -5.26% below currents $49.61 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Hold” rating and $45 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Hersha Hospitality Trust stake by 20,500 shares to 25,000 valued at $429,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) stake by 3,050 shares and now owns 36,700 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York has 0.03% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waddell Reed Fincl reported 2.49 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability reported 0.04% stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 7,285 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 270 shares. Fisher Asset Lc accumulated 0% or 30,957 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 802,215 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gru holds 32,499 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability owns 29,607 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 98,801 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 248,213 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13.59 million shares or 5.28% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,900 shares. Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 551,315 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 13,491 shares. Cordasco Net stated it has 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cedar Rock Cap Ltd accumulated 17.13% or 9.97 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Edge Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 5,720 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.97M shares. Delta Asset Limited Tn has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42 shares. Fred Alger Management has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year's $0.62 per share.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.81% below currents $96.77 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 10 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8500 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.