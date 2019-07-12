Spirit Of America Management Upped Its Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Decreased By $1.75 Million Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) stake by 20.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 85,000 shares as Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA)’s stock rose 1.76%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 499,049 shares with $12.23M value, up from 414,049 last quarter. Plains All American Pipeline Lp now has $17.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 1.75M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 43.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 40,729 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 53,411 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 94,140 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $56.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 9.24M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) stake by 3,100 shares to 3,800 valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 93,295 shares and now owns 673,983 shares. Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity. 8.18M shares valued at $188.94M were sold by EMG Investment – LLC on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Blair William & Il holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 216,081 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). C V Starr And holds 5.58% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 70,000 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 18,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 28,701 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Communications has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Carroll Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 861 shares. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Energ Income Prns Limited Liability Company holds 2.53% or 6.05 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 4.25 million shares. Farmers Comml Bank reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moneta Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 223,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooke & Bieler Lp reported 1.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Cap Managment has invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argyle Capital Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proshare Limited Liability owns 244,099 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc holds 16,165 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com owns 296,165 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Zuckerman Invest Gp Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,762 shares. Carlson Capital LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund reported 27,556 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 14,886 shares in its portfolio. 125,115 are held by Woodstock. Hudock Ltd Liability Co accumulated 750 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 16,379 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Everence Capital holds 57,927 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity. The insider Le Peuch Olivier sold 15,000 shares worth $660,000.