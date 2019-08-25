Spirit Of America Management Upped By $306,000 Its Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Position; Tuesday Morning (TUES) Sentiment Is 1.24

Tuesday Morning Corp (TUES) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 25 cut down and sold stakes in Tuesday Morning Corp. The funds in our database now own: 28.35 million shares, down from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Tuesday Morning Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 13 Increased: 18 New Position: 13.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 6,800 shares as Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 74,800 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 68,000 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust Inc. now has $2.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 372,905 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation for 1.82 million shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 1.50 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 1.83 million shares. The Texas-based Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has invested 0.33% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 27,627 shares.

More notable recent Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday Morning (TUES) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tuesday Morning higher on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Morning Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 384,387 shares traded or 108.53% up from the average. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUES) has declined 44.41% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as a retailer of upscale decorative home accessories, housewares, seasonal goods, and gifts in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.80 million. The firm offers various products, such as home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, and seasonal dÃ©cor. It currently has negative earnings. It operates approximately 720 stores in 40 states.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity. REHBERGER WAYNE M bought $50,050 worth of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Ashburn Mega Data Center Achieves LEED Green Building Certification – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Awarded for Global Sustainability Leadership – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Reports Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Q2 new, modified leases total $19.6M annualized rent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is -0.59% below currents $47.53 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. Deutsche Bank initiated QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $45 target. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Thursday, February 28 report.