Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Position as Valuation Declined; United Services Automobile Association Has Trimmed Stake in Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (SRLP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 196,582 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 215,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 91,939 shares traded or 158.11% up from the average. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 26.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 15/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces Chief Accounting Officer Retirement and Appointment; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $3.21; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) by 41.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 67,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 93,234 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 160,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Flagstar Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 271,937 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has risen 0.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $106M; 12/03/2018 – FLAGSTAR SEES MORTGAGE WAREHOUSE PORTFOLIO ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $111M; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q Net $35M; 06/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE IS

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 124,840 shares to 136,925 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 134,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 15.29% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.85 per share. FBC’s profit will be $55.36 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.03% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).