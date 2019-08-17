Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Holding; Rex American Resources Has 1.2 Sentiment

Rex American Resources Corp (REX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 53 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 44 sold and trimmed positions in Rex American Resources Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 5.50 million shares, up from 5.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Rex American Resources Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 38 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) stake by 10.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 29,470 shares as Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 245,874 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 275,344 last quarter. Targa Resources Corp. now has $7.93B valuation. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Group Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Castleark Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 41,279 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 362,699 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 21,767 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 149,490 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). First Mercantile Trust has 0.12% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.88M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 74,718 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 4.55 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp has $67 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is 48.68% above currents $34.08 stock price. Targa Resources Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Provides Details on Planned Succession and Management Transition – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Policy Market – Tariffs Remain In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Interview With Rex Shares President On Big Oil – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) stock heads for worst day in 8 years – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in REX American Resources Corporation for 45,078 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 185,437 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.3% invested in the company for 50,974 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.25% in the stock. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda., a Brazil-based fund reported 5,599 shares.