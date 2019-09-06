Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Position by $345,600; Firefly Value Partners LP Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Cut as Shares Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 186,630 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Guidance, But Notes Increase in Costs; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Global Tractor Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 – Leading Manufacturers are Mahindra & Mahindra, John Deere, Tractors & Farm Equipment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (SRLP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 196,582 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 215,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.91M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.54. It is down 26.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.15 million for 18.16 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deere COO elected as new CEO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere: Wait For It – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deere & Company (NYSE:DE): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 48,445 shares. Bokf Na invested in 19,462 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Columbus Circle stated it has 263,281 shares. Sarasin Llp accumulated 1.25 million shares. Unknown-based Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Prudential Finance invested in 299,988 shares. Korea has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Corda Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 166,257 shares. Churchill Corp has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt reported 3,540 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,117 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,140 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation And Tru Company Of Newtown holds 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,980 shares. Nine Masts Ltd holds 0.12% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares to 409,746 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC).

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.49 earnings per share, up 45.56% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold SRLP shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 15.04% less from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested 0.53% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Optimum Advisors reported 3,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn stated it has 6,408 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 12,474 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) for 45,544 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,013 shares. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh reported 15,494 shares stake. Cohen Steers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP). Barclays Public Ltd has 1,241 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 12,745 shares. 39,832 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) or 2,793 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 127,949 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co accumulated 11,346 shares.