Spirit Of America Management Trimmed Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Position by $2.10 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 286,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 324,657 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 270,661 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $100.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares to 880,379 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

