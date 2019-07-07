Spirit Of America Management Raised Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holding By $1.04 Million; Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Its Cme Group Cl A (CME) Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME) stake by 12.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 62,487 shares as Cme Group Inc Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 433,050 shares with $71.12M value, down from 495,537 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Cl A now has $72.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $202.81. About 842,695 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 29/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 25; 03/04/2018 – CME Group CEO says asset sales not necessary following takeover of Nex Group; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 69,500 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock rose 19.07%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 880,379 shares with $13.74M value, up from 810,879 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 75,143 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has declined 5.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VS 88.2% LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT$ 0.32; 05/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP USAC.N – ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $310.0 MLN TO $330.0 MLN IS EXPECTED FOR FY18; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates USA Compression Partners ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 66% to 9 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 889,560 are held by Cap Counsel Limited Company Ny. Cap Guardian Com has 0.95% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fiera Capital holds 2.53M shares. 27 were reported by First Interstate Bank & Trust. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Qs Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,270 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 3,370 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 85,077 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 500 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn holds 320 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 682,821 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fifth Third State Bank holds 143,141 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 105,032 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,371 shares to 54,405 valued at $96.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jack Henry And Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 6,584 shares and now owns 365,748 shares. Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CME Group had 18 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral”. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50 million for 31.11 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why CME (CME) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June Sets Records for CME Bitcoin Futures as Sign-Ups Surge 30% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) stake by 3,400 shares to 12,575 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) stake by 24,750 shares and now owns 97,250 shares. Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Compression had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of USAC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”.