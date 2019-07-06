Spirit Of America Management Raised Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Position; Shorts at MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MTSFF) Raised By 1.77%

MITSUI FUDOSAN CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) had an increase of 1.77% in short interest. MTSFF’s SI was 2.00 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.77% from 1.97 million shares previously. It closed at $24.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) stake by 34.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 62,247 shares as Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO)’s stock declined 0.77%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 242,433 shares with $4.05 million value, up from 180,186 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp. now has $11.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 5.95 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Marathon Oil had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research maintained the shares of MRO in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Societe Generale maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by M Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.11% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 82,195 shares. 22,123 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc. Weiss Multi reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bluefin Trading Limited Company invested in 18,863 shares. Putnam Invests stated it has 0.24% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 303,123 shares. Cornerstone reported 2,988 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 823,933 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Rampart Invest Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 7,519 shares. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 313,172 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 6.36 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 93,295 shares to 673,983 valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU) stake by 18,900 shares and now owns 67,620 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. operates as a real estate development firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $23.62 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other. It has a 15.01 P/E ratio. The Leasing segment owns and operates office buildings, shopping malls, and outlet and urban retail facilities, primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Another recent and important Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018.