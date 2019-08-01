Spirit Of America Management Raised Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Stake; Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Holding in Cousins Pptys (CUZ) by $23.19 Million as Shares Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2.58M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 8.26 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.77M, down from 10.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.18. About 1.77M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 69,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.89% . The institutional investor held 880,379 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 810,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Usa Compression Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 105,057 shares traded. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP REPORTS PRICING OF $725M OFFERING; 09/03/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees Net Proceeds of $710.5 Million From Offering; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners Sees 2018 Loss $50M-Loss $30M; 05/03/2018 – S&P: USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L.P. ASSIGNED ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOO; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q EBITDA $44.1M; 24/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners Short-Interest Ratio Up 71% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Assigns ‘BB-‘ First Time IDR to USA Compression Partners, LP; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 NET LOSS RANGE OF $50.0 MLN TO $30.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In USA Compression Partners

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 51,300 shares to 673,383 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,895 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Investment Mngmt accumulated 14,650 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsr owns 30,000 shares. Mirae Asset Glob owns 594,002 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co holds 93,800 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp New York accumulated 2.01% or 880,379 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 0% stake. 4.70M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 28,883 shares. Advisory Serv Network Lc holds 527 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Bard Incorporated stated it has 110,800 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 428,160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Rbf Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 19,869 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 1.33M shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1.72M shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 25,418 shares. 117,573 were reported by Asset Mngmt. South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Scout Investments Incorporated stated it has 4.39M shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 293,918 shares. Macquarie holds 0.11% or 6.55 million shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 188,659 shares. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 1,293 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 25,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Company holds 0.05% or 21,011 shares in its portfolio. Franklin invested in 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 84,051 shares. Natixis reported 18,899 shares stake.

