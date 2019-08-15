Spirit Of America Management Maintains Stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX); Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stock Price Declined While Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 1.38 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 32,515 shares to 285,575 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 32,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,336 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU).

