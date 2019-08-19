Spirit Of America Management Maintains Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Holding by $760,000

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: In 2015, McDonald’s said it would pay its U.S. employees at least a dollar above local minimum; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 3.52 million shares traded or 24.78% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares to 817,213 shares, valued at $35.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Capital Mgmt holds 2.98% or 25,520 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 2,041 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Envestnet Asset Management has 194,550 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Com stated it has 5,352 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.42% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Park National Corporation Oh invested in 0.62% or 57,816 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 32,307 shares. Ghp Inv has 0.08% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,150 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.73 million shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 2,695 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Miller Invest Mgmt LP has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,826 shares. Bessemer Group holds 318,131 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Oppenheimer & has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,400 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,620 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp.