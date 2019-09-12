Spirit Of America Management Lowered Its Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stake by $518,700; Mangrove Partners Increased Its Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stake by $20.73 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 232,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 245,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 347,128 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31 million, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7. About 288,533 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 149,439 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.12% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communications reported 27,598 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wedge L LP Nc invested in 0% or 19,230 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 831,726 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd holds 6,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 15,822 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 25,381 shares. Mangrove accumulated 2.96M shares. 222,925 are owned by Victory Capital. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 85,373 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gru invested in 0.01% or 724,927 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 70,071 shares to 479,817 shares, valued at $14.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson And reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Harvest Fund Advsr Lc owns 12.59M shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Next Fincl accumulated 309 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.59% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Ellington Management Gp Llc invested in 0.08% or 11,400 shares. Essex Invest Management Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Moreover, Miller Howard Invs Ny has 0.53% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 203 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Principal owns 1.91 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.46% or 51,689 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.59% or 120,172 shares.

