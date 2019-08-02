Spirit Of America Management Lifted Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) stake by 10% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 6,800 shares as Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 74,800 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 68,000 last quarter. Qts Realty Trust Inc. now has $2.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 531,797 shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS DEMANDS RE-EVALUATION OF QTS COMP. PRACTICES; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom's DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist's Pride and Prejudice Event; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group's Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $4600 target. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 31. The company was initiated on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) stake by 32,900 shares to 188,336 valued at $11.27 million in 2019Q1.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 7,573 shares to 322,413 valued at $30.37M in 2019Q1.

