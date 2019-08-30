Spirit Of America Management Increases Stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX); Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Position

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 1.24M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 5.34M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares to 17,326 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 381,058 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Cadinha & holds 1.61% or 139,062 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Assoc invested 2.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 125,865 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 76,023 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested in 1.23% or 5.19 million shares. Fiduciary Tru Company invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 246,976 shares. Fragasso Gru Incorporated holds 62,021 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 546,504 shares stake. 99,782 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Synovus Financial accumulated 0.33% or 344,908 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfmg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Franklin Street Advsr Nc invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 58,055 shares to 623,439 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,582 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

