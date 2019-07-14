Spirit Of America Management Increased Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Position by $2.04 Million; The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Upped Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 1.15 million shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 16/04/2018 – Schwab Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $783 Million, Up 39%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.31 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END APRIL, UP 12% FROM APRIL 2017; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Cap Mngmt Llc holds 17,111 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.17% or 37,348 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 94,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.52% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Allied Advisory Serv Inc reported 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 54,000 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.04% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Conning holds 23,102 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Finance holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. American Century Inc invested in 2.79M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bangor Fincl Bank has 0.15% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 18,121 shares. Services Automobile Association has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Ami Asset Corporation holds 2% or 634,505 shares in its portfolio. Cwh Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.39% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 443,922 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. 250,000 shares were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R, worth $11.76 million on Friday, February 1. $162,946 worth of stock was sold by Craig Jonathan M. on Tuesday, January 15.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 19,650 shares to 302,350 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schwab beefs up commission-free ETF lineup – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles Schwab Is Getting Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within The Charles Schwab, STMicroelectronics NV, Secoo Holding, and Diana Shipping inc â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab falls, TD Ameritrade rises after UBS actions – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger wakes at 3 a.m. to take on Wall Street – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Oil Pipeline Stock Sees Lots of Growth Ahead in the Permian Basin – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American sees Canadian pipeline expansions connecting to Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Limited Com stated it has 60,668 shares. Ruggie Cap Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 250 shares. 1,437 are owned by Oakworth Capital. 245,450 were reported by Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company. Tci Wealth Inc owns 121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3.37M are held by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Fmr reported 215,701 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv invested in 4.25 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tortoise Advisors Lc invested 5.74% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Whittier has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma accumulated 32,653 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A holds 2,821 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 18,303 are held by Regions Corporation.