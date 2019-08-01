Spirit Of America Management Increased Its Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) as Stock Value Declined; Capital One Finl (COF) Stock Declined While Tegean Capital Management Has Upped by $4.05 Million Its Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 4.96M shares traded or 130.64% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – FTC: Intellectual Ventures I LLC et al. v. Capital One Financial Corp. et al. – May 11, 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Expects to Record 2Q Gain on Sale; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 2.19 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 2,942 shares. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp has 0.12% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 158,900 shares. 974,972 are held by Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,543 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr reported 1.57% stake. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.08% or 13,227 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Com owns 2.00M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 623,745 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 93,205 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank has invested 2.08% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.18% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Shelton Capital Management owns 361 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc has 25,714 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU) by 18,900 shares to 67,620 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,656 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).