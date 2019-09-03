Spirit Of America Management Increased Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $5.97 Million; Keybank National Association Has Lowered Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.14 Million

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 40,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 339,846 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, down from 380,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 142.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 497,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 845,823 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 348,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 3.90M shares traded or 32.66% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “18 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 24,750 shares to 97,250 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,532 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co./The (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 8.60 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,369 shares to 4.39M shares, valued at $186.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 2.45% or 105,967 shares. Hl Service Ltd Liability Co holds 1.68 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Savant Cap Limited Liability Company owns 7,525 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Strategic Glob Ltd Co reported 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 1.55 million shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Moreover, Avalon Advsr Ltd Com has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Securities Management accumulated 6,100 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 18,820 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 1.47 million shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,672 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 327,408 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.96% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600 on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.