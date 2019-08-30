Spirit Of America Management Holding in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Decreased by $1.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Hollencrest Securities Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $558,920

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 29,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 245,874 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 275,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 1.46M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $15.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1770.66. About 1.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM, REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF OFFER TO EXCHANGE SOME OUTS; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor; 12/04/2018 – Amino4u capsule and powder supplements made of natural, vegan-friendly amino acids are coming to Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.60 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

