Spirit Of America Management Holding in Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Has Decreased as Share Value Declined; Jane Street Group Continues to Hold Holding in Bhp Group LTD (BHP)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 789.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 269,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 304,090 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63 million, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 3.26M shares traded or 79.37% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 08/03/2018 – Sky News: Shell and Blackstone join forces to fuel $10bn BHP shale bid; 18/04/2018 – BHP 3Q WA IRON ORE OUTPUT (100%) 67M TONS VS EST. 69M TONS; 17/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON EXEC SAYS NICKEL WEST AIMS TO START PRODUCING NICKEL SULPHATE NEXT YEAR; 29/05/2018 – BHP-Mitsubishi JV to sell Australia coal mine to Japan’s Sojitz; 08/03/2018 – BHP CFO SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF INTEREST IN THE ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 18/04/2018 – BHP Trims Iron Ore, Olympic Dam Output Forecasts

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 286,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 643,404 shares traded or 21.06% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2020 Net $1.00B-Net $1.10B; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners’ 10.5% Yield Is Safe – For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Strategic, Bolt-on Acquisition – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EQM Midstream Partners Completes Strategic Acquisition of Eureka Midstream and Hornet Midstream – Business Wire” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 497,473 shares to 845,823 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Md Sass Service has 0.28% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 38,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 7,961 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 157,931 shares stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp owns 63,492 shares. Creative Planning owns 8,343 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.08% or 45,903 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 41,991 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 5,700 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability reported 60,880 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc owns 17,200 shares. Ares Ltd Co reported 7,142 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 13,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 5 shares. 8.23 million are owned by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Luminex, BHP Seal Deal on Tarqui Copper Concessions – Investing News Network” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP to set emissions targets for customers in big carbon push – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP considering options for thermal coal unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China iron ore plunges as supply surges, demand dwindles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BHP sees 2020 iron ore output rising as much as 6% after slipping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) by 256,400 shares to 251,800 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 71,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,572 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF).