Spirit Of America Management Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Entree Gold Has 0.75 Sentiment

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 8,860 shares with $1.24 million value, down from 11,110 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $357.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Entree Gold Inc (ETG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.83, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 21 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased stock positions in Entree Gold Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 9.44 million shares, down from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Entree Gold Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $147 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10 invested in 3.37% or 112,201 shares. Chilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,808 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc accumulated 235,568 shares. Choate reported 87,339 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 0.75% or 105,540 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,435 shares. Smead Cap Inc reported 266,659 shares. Edge Wealth Lc invested 2.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Lawrence B holds 1.49% or 15,176 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 39,459 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 7,473 shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability has invested 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd owns 426 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 497,473 shares to 845,823 valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 27,475 shares. Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 20.13 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 198,431 shares traded or 19.74% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has declined 9.18% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.61% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund for 420,635 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 260,552 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.58% invested in the company for 433,354 shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 506,590 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund declares $0.1025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Best Tax-Efficient Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Closed-End Fund ETG – A Name To Keep Buying At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should Smart CEF Money Be Buying ETG? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity CEFs: Confusion Leads To Another Opportunity In ETG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2018.