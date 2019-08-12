Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Its Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC) Holding; AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) Sentiment Is 1.37

AEROHIVE NETWORKS (HIVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 48 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 35 reduced and sold positions in AEROHIVE NETWORKS. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 27.84 million shares, up from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding AEROHIVE NETWORKS in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 30 New Position: 18.

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC) stake by 8.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 69,500 shares as Usa Compression Partners Lp (USAC)’s stock rose 6.89%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 880,379 shares with $13.74 million value, up from 810,879 last quarter. Usa Compression Partners Lp now has $1.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 299,853 shares traded or 51.81% up from the average. USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has risen 9.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.54% the S&P500. Some Historical USAC News: 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY AVERAGE HORSEPOWER UTILIZATION 94.9% VS 88.2% LAST YR; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – USA Compression Partners 1Q Rev $77.7M; 02/04/2018 – USA Compression Partners and Energy Transfer Complete Previously Announced Transactions; 19/03/2018 – USA Compression Responds to FERC Announcement; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP SEES 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RANGE OF $170.0 MLN TO $190.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – USA COMPRESSION – PRICING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY UNIT OF $725 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026 AT PAR; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY LP ETE.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31; 05/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.23

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $254.97 million. The firm provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cloud product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Aerohive Networks, Inc. for 791,300 shares. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owns 671,480 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.68% invested in the company for 480,826 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.58% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors (HIVE); 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold USAC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 29.61 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Finance has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). 1 were accumulated by Fmr. Brookfield Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 290,316 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability holds 0% or 7,785 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Com accumulated 527 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd stated it has 0.13% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Raymond James Service Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Pnc Financial Ser Gp reported 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC). Citigroup Inc invested in 90,905 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 79,146 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 599,284 shares in its portfolio. Albert D Mason holds 0.37% or 32,416 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 17,000 shares. 4.70 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC).

Among 5 analysts covering USA Compression (NYSE:USAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. USA Compression has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $18.60’s average target is 20.78% above currents $15.4 stock price. USA Compression had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of USAC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU) stake by 18,900 shares to 67,620 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 58,055 shares and now owns 623,439 shares. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.