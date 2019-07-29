Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Its Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Stake by $306,000; Pool Com (POOL) Valuation Rose While Oak Ridge Investments Decreased Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation Com (POOL) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 60,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,295 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04M, down from 163,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $192.16. About 40,079 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend and Voting Results for Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 Pool Corp Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 166,118 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,732 shares to 71,900 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Connections Inc Com by 21,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.40 million for 27.14 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,947 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 57,414 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 0.03% or 295,581 shares. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 3,121 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 34,923 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 1,260 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 77,050 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 55,889 shares. Congress Asset Ma invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 206,049 are held by Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.43% or 2.13 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 14,000 shares.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Swimming-Sun, Horton drama overshadows Peaty’s WR, Ledecky shock – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corp. (POOL) Lags Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FirstService Corporation (FSV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Lyft Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:QTS) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Publishes Open Source Library for Data Center Management on Github – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Applauds Passage of Tax Incentives for Illinois Data Centers – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29,470 shares to 245,874 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 32,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,575 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 30,957 shares. Cwm invested in 0% or 8 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated stated it has 2.49M shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt holds 1.7% or 244,912 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset stated it has 74,925 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors holds 4,722 shares. Comm National Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Financial reported 500,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 346,857 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.61% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 778,000 shares. Starr Int reported 0.09% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).