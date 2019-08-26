Spirit Of America Management Has Raised Its Holding in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Increased by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 224.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 27,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, up from 8,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 1.38 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 21.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS NEW FEATURES, MARKETS COMING TO HOMEPOD SPEAKER SOON; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX WINS PATENT TRIAL AGAINST APPLE OVER COMMUNICATIONS; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $138,750 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 105,000 shares to 594,808 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,656 shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 486,907 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) or 694 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 158,807 shares. 263,364 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Cipher Lp stated it has 46,850 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,911 shares. 801,778 are owned by Invesco. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 15,663 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 485,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 4.80M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 285,543 shares in its portfolio. 40,761 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 33,109 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 0% or 37,537 shares.

