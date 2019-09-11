Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Ugi Corp. (UGI) Holding By $1.36 Million; Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Ugi Corp. (UGI) stake by 20.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 24,750 shares as Ugi Corp. (UGI)’s stock declined 5.51%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 97,250 shares with $5.39 million value, down from 122,000 last quarter. Ugi Corp. now has $10.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 1.39M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 20.73% above currents $125.9 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21. See Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) latest ratings:

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 497,473 shares to 845,823 valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) stake by 69,500 shares and now owns 880,379 shares. Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) was raised too.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AmeriGas Common Unitholders Approve Merger With UGI – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 119,520 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 51 shares. Energy Income Partners Ltd Liability Co has 1.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.09 million shares. 26,171 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Lp. First Eagle Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3.37M shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 81,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 34,739 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 3,708 are owned by First State Bank Trust Of Newtown. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 765,956 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 534,130 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Company owns 0.03% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 22,514 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 15,021 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 202,812 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 103,785 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP also bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $235,375 was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE.

The stock increased 3.80% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.9. About 693,376 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,954 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 116,705 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 5,690 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,316 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Co accumulated 117,827 shares. Tobam holds 14,135 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 722,536 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 4.59 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Lc holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 381,609 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,857 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.58% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 660,208 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Company reported 27 shares. 11,689 are owned by Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Value Investors Rejoice: Value Beating Growth in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Upgrades Mohawk Industries On Valuation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.58 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.52 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.