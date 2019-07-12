Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Valuation Rose, Natixis Raised Position

Natixis increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 71.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 86,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.22M, up from 121,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 485,170 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (SRLP) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,582 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 215,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Sprague Resources Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 17,099 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) has declined 21.54% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q Loss/Shr 63c; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Sprague Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprague Resources LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRLP); 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EBITDA $55.1M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q EPS $3.21

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 175,505 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “New Google, Less Government Pressure? – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

