Spirit Of America Management Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Stake by $303,203 as Market Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake by $21.60 Million as Market Value Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 1,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2,104 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 3,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.73. About 2.07M shares traded or 60.08% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 09/05/2018 – CME Group Approves Amended, Restated Employment Pact With CEO Terrence A. Duffy; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch: Successful CME Offer Could Be Positive for NEX’s Ratings; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 08/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 7; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 25,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 74,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.29 million, down from 99,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $25.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1156. About 202,610 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $19.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 100,630 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $143.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 13.29 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 1.22% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Republic Management invested in 704 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Grp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spark Management reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Inc has 0.67% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Next Fincl Gru invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,473 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt Corp owns 0.22% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 7,465 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). M&T National Bank Corp owns 2,023 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 934 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4,881 shares. Check Cap Ca owns 320 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,995 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Stanley invested 0.53% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 53 shares. Round Table Limited Liability stated it has 1,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Co holds 0.39% or 17,006 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 22,455 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.31M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 1,120 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd owns 1,348 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,015 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 48,233 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Roberts Glore & Il holds 5,653 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 51 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 27,600 shares to 383,284 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

