Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Stake by $306,000; Total S.A. (TOT) Holder Sound Shore Management Raised Its Position

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81M, up from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.12. About 987,190 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – Total: Aggregate Acquisition Price Is Around EUR1.4B; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: IRAN ANNOUNCEMENT IS PUSHING PRICES UP; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 74,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 259,977 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,938 shares to 514,728 shares, valued at $140.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 478,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).

