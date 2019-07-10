Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Position by $995,952 as Stock Value Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Raised Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Position by $10.97 Million; Shares Rose

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 2.34M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video)

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 288.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 238,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,072 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 82,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 988,868 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE (ETFC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, DARTs Disappoint – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E-Trade (ETFC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What To Watch For In E-Trade’s Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 17, 2019 : LVS, CCI, KMI, TEAM, ETFC, URI, TMK, CCK, SLG, AA, SLM, UMPQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 13,408 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $61.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 138,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,572 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Llc has 20 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 222,159 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 9,000 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 0% stake. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). 7,400 were accumulated by Meridian Investment Counsel. Sun Life Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 419 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.02% or 8,120 shares in its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Gluskin Sheff & Assocs accumulated 0.15% or 54,493 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Oakbrook Investments Llc invested in 24,490 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 42,921 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. 21,928 shares were sold by Curcio Michael John, worth $1.04M on Saturday, February 9. On Wednesday, January 30 Chersi Robert J bought $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 2,200 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 4,650 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,582 shares, and cut its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (NYSE:APU).