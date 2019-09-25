Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $2.10 Million; Shares Rose; Btim Increases Stake in Colgate (CL)

Btim Corp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 609,687 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.70M, up from 601,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 226,993 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79M, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 15,437 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 8.62% or 849,810 shares. Hm Payson Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 6,447 shares. First State Bank invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc owns 3,134 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.28% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 8,121 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 34,032 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 433,321 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 994,400 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc reported 1.55 million shares. First City Cap Management holds 4,600 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 0.22% or 16,732 shares. Parsec Financial Management invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kcm Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0.46% or 106,834 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) by 43,545 shares to 126,038 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 734,930 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 14,500 shares to 484,549 shares, valued at $11.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 165,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,090 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO).