Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake by $500,460; Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Position in General Mills (GIS) by $16.56 Million

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 318,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.01 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 80,545 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.17 million, up from 73,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 16.86 million shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Capital Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 4,877 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has invested 0.98% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 342,665 shares. Moreover, Savant Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,011 shares. Community Financial Bank Na reported 122,258 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 32,191 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp reported 93,218 shares stake. Somerset Trust holds 23,399 shares. Northside Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 12,294 shares. Keating Invest Counselors accumulated 50,309 shares or 1.72% of the stock. New York-based National Asset Management has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The California-based Alethea Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stratos Wealth holds 0.53% or 159,105 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13,300 shares to 232,574 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 22,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,953 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.11% or 1.02M shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 682,446 shares. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 9,294 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Lc holds 8.35 million shares. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 33,899 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated stated it has 10,699 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak holds 23,036 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 1,844 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 45,755 shares. Davenport Lc has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 88,307 shares. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 152,863 shares. Hilltop Hldgs Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 35 shares. First Manhattan holds 88,243 shares.

