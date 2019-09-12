Spirit Of America Management Has Lifted Chevron Corp. (CVX) Position By $3.85 Million; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Chevron Corp. (CVX) stake by 52.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 31,015 shares as Chevron Corp. (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 90,175 shares with $11.22M value, up from 59,160 last quarter. Chevron Corp. now has $230.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 1.51% above currents $103.93 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 15 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DGX in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, July 15 report. See Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $121.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $104.0000 New Target: $111.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $108.0000 New Target: $112.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $104.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,409 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 6,112 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% or 271,530 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc has 0.04% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 10,503 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Invesco Ltd owns 769,474 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 1.84M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 268,096 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 6.29 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 4,407 shares. 80,676 were accumulated by Amer International Grp Inc Inc. Sabal Com has 193,652 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc invested in 575 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp has invested 0.2% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Glenmede Tru Na reported 137,417 shares stake.

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, gene and esoteric testing, and drugs-of-abuse testing, as well as anatomic pathology services, and related services and insights. It has a 19.6 P/E ratio. This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Focus Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, Quanum, and Care360 brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, and phlebotomists in physician offices.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $103.93. About 1.00 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) stake by 75,241 shares to 770,582 valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) stake by 2,560 shares and now owns 2,840 shares. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $133 lowest target. $144’s average target is 18.73% above currents $121.28 stock price. Chevron Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.