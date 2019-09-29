Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) by $2.10 Million; Northpointe Capital Lowered Its Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) as Stock Price Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 70,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 479,817 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.79 million, up from 409,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 408,610 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 28,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 44,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $665.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 6,570 shares to 116,944 shares, valued at $10.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,574 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Family Mngmt Corp has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Gradient Invs Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 218,385 shares. 121,179 were reported by Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx. 18,144 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Associate. Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 10,309 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Eastern Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Republic Investment Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 674,658 shares. 10,234 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Mngmt Llc. Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 4,802 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 5.42 million shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Com owns 15,366 shares. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 562,000 shares. Coastline has 31,415 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 25.69M shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.