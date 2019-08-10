Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) as Shares Rose; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 632,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.17M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 26,157 shares as the company's stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 409,746 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 383,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 436,993 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0.06% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Swiss Financial Bank owns 368,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2.76 million shares. Artal Gp reported 2.00 million shares stake. Columbus Circle holds 0.69% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Timpani Capital reported 187,268 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.11% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,117 shares. Granite Point Cap Mgmt Lp holds 50,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 18,432 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 179,384 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $115,998 activity.

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Biotechnology Companies Step up to Better Combat Global Outbreaks – PRNewswire" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why Array BioPharma Is Surging Today – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Array BioPharma Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on May 06, 2019.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 449,190 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 37,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).