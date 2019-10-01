Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding; Midatech Pharma Plc – American Depositary Shares (MTP) Shorts Lowered By 29.96%

Midatech Pharma Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTP) had a decrease of 29.96% in short interest. MTP’s SI was 55,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 29.96% from 79,100 shares previously. With 722,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Midatech Pharma Plc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MTP)’s short sellers to cover MTP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2304. About 79,304 shares traded. Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) has declined 74.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTP News: 15/03/2018 MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – JIM PHILLIPS, CEO, WILL STEP DOWN AT END OF MAY 2018 AFTER HAVING SERVED COMPANY FOR FIVE YEARS; 15/03/2018 – Midatech announces changes in Senior Management Team; 25/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – COMPANY HAS PLANS FOR ADDITIONAL STUDIES OF MTX110 IN US AND EUROPE; 25/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – COMMENCES US CLINICAL STUDY OF ITS INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT FOR FATAL CHILDHOOD BRAIN CANCE; 25/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA – PHASE l SAFETY COMPONENT OF STUDY IS EXPECTED TO READ OUT IN H2 OF 2019 AND PHASE Il EFFICACY COMPONENT IS EXPECTED TO READ OUT IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – SEC FILING REGARDING SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT; 25/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – DOSING HAS COMMENCED IN COMPANY’S FIRST-IN-HUMAN STUDY WITH MTX110 FOR TREATMENT OF DIFFUSE INTRINSIC PONTINE GLIOMA; 15/03/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED CRAIG COOK (CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT) TO SUCCEED PHILLIPS AS CEO; 25/05/2018 – MIDATECH PHARMA PLC – PENDING POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS, COMPANY MAY ATTEMPT TO SECURE EXPEDITED REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR MTX110

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 17.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp acquired 70,071 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock rose 1.48%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 479,817 shares with $14.79M value, up from 409,746 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $3.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 193,678 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. The company has market cap of $25.79 million. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy.

Among 9 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3400 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 46.98% above currents $27.67 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $5200 target in Thursday, August 1 report.