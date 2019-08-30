Spirit Of America Management Has Increased Its Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Position by $995,952; Bce (BCE) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lifted Its Holding by $11.51 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 9.75M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 261,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 7.42M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.58M, up from 7.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 754,379 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC – DEBT SECURITIES CONSISTING OF DEBENTURES, NOTES OF BELL CANADA MAY BE OFFERED UNDER THE SHORT FORM BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluefin Trading Limited Co owns 18,863 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 88,864 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 108,651 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk invested in 0.01% or 9,346 shares. Moreover, Arrow Finance has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 264 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,354 shares. Blackrock holds 71.24 million shares. Caymus Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 1.45M shares or 5.38% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,581 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 43,588 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd accumulated 752,552 shares. Riverhead Management Limited reported 0.18% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Montag A & Assoc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Aqr Cap Limited Com invested in 3.78 million shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp. (NYSE:UGI) by 24,750 shares to 97,250 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).