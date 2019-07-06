Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Its Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Stake; Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (MIME) Sellers Increased By 50.7% Their Shorts

Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME) had an increase of 50.7% in short interest. MIME’s SI was 325,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 50.7% from 215,800 shares previously. With 977,800 avg volume, 0 days are for Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MIME)’s short sellers to cover MIME’s short positions. The SI to Mimecast Limited – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.73%. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 114,423 shares traded. Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has risen 14.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MIME News: 15/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Mimecast Launches New Global Reseller Program; 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees 1Q Rev $76.3M-$77.1M; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST APPOINTS CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN AS THE NEW CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Mimecast Unveils Partner Program With Tiers, Deal Registration, More Discounts; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast Sees FY19 Adjusted Ebitda $49M-$51M; 14/05/2018 – Mimecast 4Q Rev $73.4M; 09/05/2018 – MIMECAST NAMES CHRISTINA VAN HOUTEN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – MIMECAST LTD MIME.O FY REV VIEW $320.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) stake by 14.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC)’s stock declined 19.58%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 188,336 shares with $11.27M value, down from 221,236 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corp. now has $36.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 3.00 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC IS IN COMFORTABLE SITUATION; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company has market cap of $2.88 billion. The firm offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows clients to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls.

Among 3 analysts covering Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mimecast had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 14.

Among 8 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, May 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, May 9. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.10B for 8.31 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd has 98,721 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 122,403 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 1,150 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.97 million shares. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 0.2% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Montag A & Associate reported 25,098 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,554 shares. Putnam Lc holds 414,683 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Raymond James And invested in 4.15M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 23,153 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 60,911 shares.

