Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased By $752,410 Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 75,241 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Spirit Of America Management Corp holds 770,582 shares with $7.78 million value, down from 845,823 last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $3.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 760,800 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.26, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 38 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 24 sold and trimmed holdings in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 19.12 million shares, up from 15.97 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 16 Increased: 26 New Position: 12.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 54,147 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 190,524 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 227,011 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 20,219 shares.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $365.08 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2019 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 186,699 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 23.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC)

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 50.64% above currents $7.8 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by UBS.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.98M for 24.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.