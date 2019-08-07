Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by $465,800 as Stock Value Declined; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Price Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 95,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 416,573 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 321,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.73. About 212,769 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 12,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.5. About 71,775 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 131,627 were reported by Carlson L P. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 6,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 323,410 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Us Commercial Bank De holds 7,447 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.03% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 394,494 shares. Fmr Ltd Com owns 86,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Management holds 0.13% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 32,981 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 1.01M are held by Daiwa Securities Gru. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.26% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 85,000 shares to 499,049 shares, valued at $12.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares to 30,878 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,830 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).