Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Its Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Holding by $396,800; Stock Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Position by $2.73 Million

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.83. About 527,639 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 731,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.52M, up from 716,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.79. About 7.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.68 million activity. The insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares to 409,746 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.