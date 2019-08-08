Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Stake by $396,800 as Share Value Rose; Natixis Trimmed Agilent Technologies (A) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 256,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 123,198 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 379,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 1.71 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.87. About 1.39M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 236,794 shares to 271,974 shares, valued at $63.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 36,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $234.81M for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agilent to acquire BioTek for $1.165B – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vertical Capital: Steep Discount But Complex History – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Pacific Global Investment has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 48,748 shares. 24.77 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cornerstone holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 849 shares. Westpac Banking holds 62,789 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 787,564 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 12,443 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.06% or 467,288 shares. 79,752 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company. Bluestein R H And Communication holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Llc reported 0.01% stake. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity. 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marijuana REIT Innovative Industrial’s Turbocharged Growth Continues – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Closes New Credit Facility with Lower Borrowing Costs, Expanded Capacity and Greater Flexibility – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Self Storage: A Nanocap REIT That’s Poised To Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Power REIT Announces Acquisitions as Part of a New Investment Focus and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.